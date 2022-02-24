Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $750,487.07

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $750,487.07 and approximately $128,600.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,193,504 coins and its circulating supply is 23,118,077 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

