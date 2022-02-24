Loop Capital Trims Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Target Price to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

