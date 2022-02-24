Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

