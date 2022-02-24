Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.76. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

