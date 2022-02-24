LPL Financial LLC Has $15.35 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

