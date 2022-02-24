LPL Financial LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,061 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $81.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84.

