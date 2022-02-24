LPL Financial LLC Purchases 63,586 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

MCHI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

