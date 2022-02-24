LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.