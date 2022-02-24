LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RIO opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83.
Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
