LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 94.33%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

