Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $8,905,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $68,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,140. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

