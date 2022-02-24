Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:LL traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,458. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $463.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Lumber Liquidators (Get Rating)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.
