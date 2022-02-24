Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LL traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,458. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $463.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

