Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.54 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

