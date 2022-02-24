MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Up 14.3%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) shares were up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 157,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 192,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04.
About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)
