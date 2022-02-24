Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 98,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 77,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Mace Security International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

