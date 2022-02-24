MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

