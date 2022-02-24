Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Cut to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MGLLF opened at 14.97 on Monday. Magellan Financial Group has a 12 month low of 14.97 and a 12 month high of 28.72.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
