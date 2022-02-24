Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Cut to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MGLLF opened at 14.97 on Monday. Magellan Financial Group has a 12 month low of 14.97 and a 12 month high of 28.72.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

