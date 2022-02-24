Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
MMP stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.
About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
