Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.