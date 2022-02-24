Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,574,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.