Man Group plc Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,649,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWI opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

