Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

