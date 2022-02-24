Man Group plc Invests $2.77 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

