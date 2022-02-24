Man Group plc Invests $2.77 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CRSP opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28.
CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.