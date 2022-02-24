Man Group plc Sells 21,853 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.