Man Group plc Sells 6,404 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

AGR stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

