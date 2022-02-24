ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

MANT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 5,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

