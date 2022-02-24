ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.
MANT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 5,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.
ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
