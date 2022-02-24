Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Marathon Oil traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 27299999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

