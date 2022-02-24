Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $22.77. Piper Sandler now has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 367,579 shares.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
