Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $22.77. Piper Sandler now has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 367,579 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.