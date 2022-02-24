Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MPX stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $400.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.