Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MPX stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $400.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

