Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.720-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.72-9.65 EPS.

VAC traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $161.37. The stock had a trading volume of 663,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,877. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

