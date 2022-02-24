Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,430 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $13,611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,270 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,156,000 after acquiring an additional 317,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EQR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

