Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

