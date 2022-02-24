Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 74,641 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 111.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.35. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

