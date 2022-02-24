Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 80.24 ($1.09). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,029,473 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MARS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.76. The stock has a market cap of £494.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

