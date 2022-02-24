Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4,583.8% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 96,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 94,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,466. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

