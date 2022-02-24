Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,473. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

