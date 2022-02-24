Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

UPS stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,428. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.