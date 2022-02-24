Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

