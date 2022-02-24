Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $90.33 and last traded at $90.78, with a volume of 2097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.77.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Masonite International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

