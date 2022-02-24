Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $356.08. 97,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

