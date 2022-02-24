Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 7.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $46.53. Approximately 32,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,688,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.
The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
