Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 7.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $46.53. Approximately 32,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,688,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.