Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.67. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

