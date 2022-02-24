Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Materialise stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.67. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $53.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Materialise
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
