Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 6.4%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.39. 74,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,566,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

