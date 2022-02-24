Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.61

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 290965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (WIZP)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.