Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.61

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 290965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.