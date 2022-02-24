Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. 6,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

