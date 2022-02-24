Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 2%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

