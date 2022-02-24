MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,843. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

