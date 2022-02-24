MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $9,386,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

