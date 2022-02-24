MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

MEIP stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

