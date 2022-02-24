MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,685.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $920.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,435.94. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $873.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

