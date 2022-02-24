Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 1,830,689 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.