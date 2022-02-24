Method Finance (MTHD) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $186,147.92 and $52.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00108288 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

